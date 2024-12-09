Former Sydney Roosters prop Terrell May has continued his tirade against the club, suggesting the timing of his release was to stop him signing from another top club.

In a surprising move, May was released by the Roosters at the end of the 2024 season.

The club reportedly saw him as not fitting into their plans, and elected to move him on. May, speaking last week, revealed he signed with the Tigers because they are a 'club who wants him'.

May had only re-signed with the Bondi-based outfit this year and was set to remain with the club until at least the end of 2026 despite there being a number of other clubs chasing his services when his contract was being negotiated earlier this year.

In what was his second swipe at the Roosters, May took to the Bye Round with James Graham podcast to take a crack at the timing of his release.

“I wanted to be a one-club man, but then when you come at the market at the back end, teams have already filled their top 30 so there's no cap space and not many clubs chasing you,” May said.

”That's why I was a bit dirty. I was like, bro, you could have told me this ages ago when there were clubs that had money and cap space, but to do it right at the deadline, it was a bit strange

“I felt like it was a strategy for him so I don't go to certain clubs (like) Melbourne, Penrith.

“Penrith let go of Fish the week after I (re-signed with the Roosters)... and then they signed Papali'i. They would have been looking for a front-rower.

“I felt like that was a strategy for him to make me not go to the top clubs.

“But like I said, I'm happy at the Tigers now and I get to go start a new journey there and be that alpha leading the packs.”

It comes after May told the Sydney Morning Herald last week that Robinson's - what is now believed to be a two-minute - phone call left him lost for words, and that the club's chase of Ben Hunt may have led to his release.

The Roosters ultimately missed out on Hunt, instead signing Reece Robson for 2026, while May also said that any suggestion his attitude wasn't where it needed to be was the 'stupidest stuff'.

"I got sick of people assuming. I saw lots of people saying I'm a bad influence to the to the team. It's the stupidest stuff," May said.

"I wanted to clear the air. I come from Mt Druitt. I'm tatted up. I've got a ratty. I dress and talk like a westie."

May, who has signed with the Tigers until the end of 2027 on a reported figure of $650,000 per year, joins a host of other recruits arriving at Concord for 2025, led by ex-Penrith Panthers duo Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva, as well as former St George Illawarra Dragons utility Jack Bird.