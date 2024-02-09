While the Canterbury Bulldogs may have pulled out of the race to sign Sydney Roosters' forward Terrell May, it doesn't mean he is a lock to remain at Bondi.

The Roosters prop has made it abundantly clear that he will sign anywhere from the start of his next deal, where the club also signs his brothers Taylan and Tyrone.

While the brothers want to play together from the start of 2025, it's unclear at this stage whether any team in the competition has the desire to sign the May brothers as a package deal.

The Roosters are believed to be keen on retaining Terrell and could now make a play for Taylan as well, given Joseph Manu's reported move to French Rugby is all but set to happen.

Regardless of that, the young prop, who had a breakout 2023 and played a major role particularly in the finals for the Roosters, has recently signed with new management, and News Corp is reporting that his new manager, David Rawlings has reached out to both the Cronulla Sharks to St George Illawarra Dragons to understand if there is interest in the powerful youngster.

The Canterbury Bulldogs had also shown interest but bailed on the process this week with things moving too slowly.

The Sharks would be a seemingly unlikely destination for May, given they have already signed Addin Fonua-Blake to join the New Zealand Warriors for the 2025 season and beyond, but the Dragons could be a likely new home.

Shane Flanagan has been desperate to rebuild his new sign, making plenty of plays for off-contract players, of which few have been successful thus far.

The need for new stocks in the forwards has been well established, though, given the Red V chased Addin Fonua-Blake, made a shock play for Jason Taumalolo and are believed to be going after Heilum Luki and Kulikefu Finefuiaki.

It's believed the Roosters will still have the first opportunity to retain May's services heading into 2025.

Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL Season Guide is now live, and this year, it's FREE! Over 120 pages of content, with every player profiled, full team lists, stats and expectations for every team. Get your FREE DOWNLOAD now.