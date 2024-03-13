The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed Max King has re-signed with the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

It was recently reported a number of rival clubs were set to make a play for King, who was off-contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season and has, as a result, been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 last year.

Despite the interest in an open market which has few forwards available on it, particularly following the earlier signings of the likes of Jacob Saifiti and Toby Rufolf, King, who has quickly established himself as something of a forward pack leader at Belmore, will now play out the next three seasons of his career in blue and white.

Despite something of a slow start to his career during his time with the Gold Coast Titans (38 games between 2017 and 2019), and Melbourne Storm (12 games between 2019 and 2021), King has played all 48 possible games since joining the Bulldogs in 2022.

The Huddersfield-born forward has a reputation as one of the most consistent players at Canterbury without a great deal of flash, and his work ethic is the sort that every club hoping to be successful needs somewhere on their side.

King was rewarded for an excellent first season at the Bulldogs by being picked in the Prime Minister's XIII side to play a Papua New Guinea side at the end of 2022 ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

The 26-year-old has played a total of 98 NRL games after kicking off his 2024 season against the Parramatta Eels and could play his 100th NRL game as soon as Round 3.