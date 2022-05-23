Former one-time Queensland State of Origin forward Dunamis Lui has put pen to paper on a contract which will see him join the New Zealand Warriors until the end of the 2022 season.

Lui has been playing with the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup since exiting the Canberra Raiders - where he played 89 NRL games between 2017 and 2021 - at the end of last season.

He has also spent time since his 2010 NRL debut with the Brisbane Broncos, Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons on his way to a total of 169 matches, while he has also played seven Tests for Samoa.

It has been heavily reported that the club-hopping forward was set to join the Dolphins in 2023, although no deal has officially been signed at this stage.

The Dolphins, who served as a feeder club for the Warriors last year, signed Lui to play reserve grade this year. He has managed eight games, running for a tick over 100 metres per game to go with 196 tackles at over 96 per cent efficiency.

Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges said Lui would bring the squad experience and leadership.

“As well as his extensive experience, Dunamis will give our squad wonderful qualities as a leader,” Hodges said.

“He’s also familiar with many of our players after playing alongside them in the Queensland Cup.

“Dunamis is going to play a valuable role for us not only as a player but as a mentor for the young players we have here in our wider squad.”





The deal with the Warriors is until the end of the year, and the club have suggested he could well line up for this weekend against the Newcastle Knights.

That match follows a loss to the Dragons last week in a contest which saw Matt Lodge depart the club just over 24 hours before kick-off.