Tonga coach Kristian Woolf has named a strong side for his team's pre-tournament hit-out against France, with a wealth of NRL and Super League experienced named in the side for the warm-up clash.

Headlining the team is Gold Coast Titans dynamo David Fifita, who will form an incredibly strong pack along with South Sydney Rabbitohs star Keaon Koloamatangi, former Rooster Siosiua Taukeiaho, Manly's Haumole Olokau'atu and Addin Fonua-Blake.

Notably, there are a few big names missing from the trial squad, including North Queensland Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo.

NRL fans are also likely to be interested in the form of former NRL outside backs Konrad Hurrell and Mahe Fonua, who are both plying their trade in the Super League after noteworthy NRL careers.

Woolf will also be hoping that his halves selection show the kind of form worthy of retention. The No.6 and No.7 jerseys have been challenging area in an otherwise strong team, with Tonga taking a different halves combination into their last three games.

The coach will be hoping for positive signs from St George Illawarra Dragons youngster Talatau Amone, who was handed his Tongan debut in the team's last game against New Zealand back in June.

Amone is joined in the halves by Tuimoala Lolohea, who brings 71 games of NRL experience and 98 Super League appearances to the team.

Tonga kick-off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea on October 19.