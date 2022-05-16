Canberra Raiders veteran English forward has avoided any sort of charge from the match review committee for a high tackle on Dale Finucane during Sunday's magic round clash against the Cronulla Sharks in Brisbane.

Whitehead's name was curiously missing from the charge sheet after the shot, which put Finucane out of the game with concussion, and put Whitehead into the sin bin for ten minutes.

The Raiders were able to kick clear of the Sharks nonetheless and take the victory in a worrying twist for the Sharks, who appear to have lost their early-season form.

In a crucial win for Ricky Stuart's green machine, Whitehead said after the game that he didn't think he could have done much more to avoid the high contact with Finucane, which came during the second half.

"I don't think I could have done much in that situation," Whitehead said.

"It was pretty late contact. I thought it was pretty harsh to get the sin-bin."

The tackle, where Finucane had been running out of his own end, seemed to see him bounce off the arm of Tom Starling after making contact with the shoulder of Josh Papalii, which caused him to bounce into the shoulder of Whitehead, who had been attempting to make a tackle.





The shot and sin binning reduced the Raiders to 11 men for a brief period given Corey Horsburgh was already spending time off the park for a professional foul.

Whitehead will now be free to line up for the Raiders when they face the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Dubbo next Sunday.