Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall has provided an injury update on winger Junior Tupou, who left the field minutes before half-time and failed to return.

His departure from the match would see the club shake up the backline, with Brent Naden transitioning from centres to the wing and John Bateman moving into the centres.

Speaking after the game, coach Benji Marshall revealed that Tupou thinks he has sustained a suspected broken foot. The severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed by the club.

"I think he's got a broken foot, so that hurt a bit," Marshall said.

"I think, I don't know. That's what he reckons."

Sweating on his injury, Tupou's likely omission from the team list next week could see Marshall call upon several players.

The four favourites to replace him on the wing are rookie Alex Lobb, centre Solomona Faataape, rugby union convert Solomon Alaimalo and utility Asu Kepaoa, who has previously found himself playing in the backline.