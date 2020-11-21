SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Benji Marshall of the Tigers thanks the crowd after playing his 300th game during the round 17 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium on July 14, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Cronulla are near finalising a new deal for young halfback Braydon Trindall in a move that will place Benji Marshall’s future in the NRL in danger, per The Daily Telegraph.

Following the signing of axed Bulldogs Aiden Tolman to a one-year deal, the Sharks are facing a tight salary budget and will likely hold off on making any big moves in the open market.

Trindall enjoyed a promising debut season in 2020, playing five games after making his debut in Round 12 against the Broncos.

The 21-year-old is a former half for the Queensland U20’s side and a renewed deal will likely see any move for Marshall to the shire fall.

The Tigers great wasn’t offered a new deal at Concord for 2021 and has expressed interest in remaining in the NRL for next season.