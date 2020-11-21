Cronulla are near finalising a new deal for young halfback Braydon Trindall in a move that will place Benji Marshall’s future in the NRL in danger, per The Daily Telegraph.

Following the signing of axed Bulldogs Aiden Tolman to a one-year deal, the Sharks are facing a tight salary budget and will likely hold off on making any big moves in the open market.

Trindall enjoyed a promising debut season in 2020, playing five games after making his debut in Round 12 against the Broncos.

The 21-year-old is a former half for the Queensland U20’s side and a renewed deal will likely see any move for Marshall to the shire fall.

The Tigers great wasn’t offered a new deal at Concord for 2021 and has expressed interest in remaining in the NRL for next season.