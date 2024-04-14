Benji Marshall has labelled the Wests Tigers' loss to the Dragons as the club's "worst performance of the season" as they prepare to take on the reigning premiers this weekend.

Winning their past two out of three games against the Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels, the Tigers hoped to keep their spot in the top eight in front of a sold-out Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

However, they were far from their best.

Not only did the team struggle with Zac Lomax's aerial ability, which saw him outjump Jahream Bula, but they were also out-beaten in the middle of the field and failed to get anything going in attack.

“I thought that was probably our worst performance of the season,” coach Benji Marshall said.

“I've talked about standards in every press conference and today we were probably the furthest away from the things we've talked out.”

While there were some highlights, including the back three of Bula, Charlie Staines and Junior Tupou making a combined 505 running metres and some players such as Justin Olam running the ball back hard, the club never looked like gaining the two points on Sunday.

Thankfully, John Bateman (concussion), Samuela Fainu (concussion) and Lachlan Galvin (suspension) will all make their respective returns to the team and slot straight into the team against the Penrith Panthers.

However, prop David Klemmer was placed on report twice against the Dragons and is set to spend at least a week on the sidelines, meaning he will miss the clash.

“We're a team that's still trying to figure out how we win and find our way through it. Today I thought we bumbled around a lot,” he added.