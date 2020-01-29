The Maroons have launched their new jersey, with their latest kit embodying the state’s history while they prepare for their next wave of stars to take over Origin.

Queensland rising star Kalyn Ponga was the main feature in their promotional campaign for the jumper, with the Maroons star admiring the likes of former Queensland greats Arthur Beetson, Wally Lewis, Mal Meninga and Johnathan Thurston within the video.

The jersey brands as a ‘modern take’ of the jumper worn by Beetson in the inaugural Origin match in 1980, with the logo of the historic Kangaroo Q featuring on the jersey.

Manufactured by ISC Sport, the design centred around the QRL’s “Forged in History” celebration, with the states most traditional and iconic moments of the past 40 years being placed at the focal point.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters commented on the new strip, adding that it featured iconic characteristics.

“Every Queensland jersey is special, but this one is unique as it provides a direct link between 1980 and 2020 through features like the collar, emblem and sleeves; and of course the all-maroon,” Walters told NRL.com.

Ponga also his excitement for the upcoming year while adding his take on the values of wearing maroon.

“It’s a lot of passion, it’s a lot of pride,” he said of his Origin experiences to date.

“I think we’ve got to respect the people before us, and they respect us as well.

“With the old boys coming into camp, that’s what makes playing for Queensland so special. You’re doing it for your state, the people before you, and your fans and family.”