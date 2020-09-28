North Queensland star Valentine Holmes will miss the opening fixture of the upcoming Origin series after accepting an early guilty plea for a grade one shoulder charge suspension.

The Cowboys confirmed the decision on their website, with Holmes accepting the one-match ban for his shoulder charge on Bronco Jesse Arthars.

Holmes decided not to appeal the suspension, with the risk of missing two matches outweighing the chance of being allowed to play in the series opener.

Queensland already have Holmes’ Cowboys teammates Michael Morgan and Kyle Feldt sidelined though injury, with Maroons coach Kevin Walters now having to dive deep into his back line stocks for Game 1 of the November series.