Maroons star Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of this year’s State of Origin series.

The Knights fullback was named in Queensland’s 15-man squad yesterday but will now opt for shoulder surgery.

“I’m devastated to miss out on Origin,” Ponga said in a statement.

“I love pulling on the Maroons jersey. It is a privilege to play in the NRL and a privilege to be selected to represent Queensland.

“As an athlete and competitor, I pride myself on performing no matter how my body feels but I also accept that both the Maroons and Knights medical staff have my best interest at heart in making this decision.”

Ponga has been hampered by the shoulder injury throughout the season but is expected to be available for the start of the 2021 campaign.

“Based on advice from Kalyn’s treating surgeon, and our assessment, Kalyn should be medically ruled out of this year’s Origin series,” Maroons doctor Matt Hislop said.

“This decision is in both his and the team’s best interests, and will give him the best opportunity to recover and be ready for next year’s season.”

The 2020 State of Origin series will kick off at Adelaide Oval on November 4.

Game two will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on November 11, with game three to take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium the following week.