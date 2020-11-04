The Maroons have confirmed that Kurt Capewell will make his State of Origin debut in Wednesday night’s Game I.

Named as 18th man last week, it is currently unclear who will make way for the Panthers utility.

Phillip Sami is being tipped to drop out of the team, with Dane Gagai to play on the wing and Capewell to come in at left centre.

The Blues are expected to go in as named 1-17 last week, with both teams to be finalised at 7.10pm AEST.