The Queensland Rugby League are set to announce Wayne Bennett as the Maroons coach to lead the state for the upcoming Origin series in November, per Fox Sports.

With the Broncos expected to announce Kevin Walters as Anthony Seibold’s successor at Red Hill, Bennett is set to benefit from the coaching merry-go-round and land the Maroons job.

Bennett is a past Queensland coach, taking the post of the side between 1986 to 1988, in 1998 and further three years between 2001 and 2003.

Walters is set to remain in the Maroons coaching box, working alongside Bennett as the Rabbitohs coach takes the leading role.

It is understood that Bennett edged out Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and former Cowboys coach Paul Green for the position.

Wayne Bennett has beaten Mal Meninga to coach Queensland… a key reason – Bennett has coached under the new six again rules. QRL felt they needed a coach who understands the current rules. Appointment announced within days. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) September 30, 2020

Bennett has a winning record with the Maroons from 22 games, with 11 victories, 10 losses and one draw. The supercoach has won a total of five series out of a possible seven, including the drawn series in 2002.