Queensland is expected to make several changes to its squad for Game II as they aim to take the series to a Game III decider.

Canberra prop Josh Papalii will return from suspension, but Maroons coach Paul Green will also consider making more changes to the team that lost 50-6 in Game I.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Will Chambers, and Tom Opacic are in the mix to replace centres Dane Gagai and Kurt Capewell who were far from impressive in Game I, while Dragons captain Ben Hunt‘s strong form has brought him back into contention to fill the Maroons‘ bench utility.

Warriors teen sensation Reece Walsh is also in contention for a call-up into the squad despite his club coach, Nathan Brown stressing the need to not rush his development.

Walsh burst onto the scene six weeks ago and his impressive form has propelled him into touching distance of a fairytale Origin debut.

NSW is expected to make at least one change to its side for Origin II as Manly’s Jake Trbojevic is sidelined for two weeks with a glute muscle tear.

Trbojevic injured himself during a training drill and is expected to be replaced by Roosters forward Angus Crichton.

However, a darkhorse to fill the void is Melbourne’s Dale Finucane who NSW’s coach Brad Fittler suggested could be named in an extended squad.

“He’s scoring tries through the middle and his defence is always awesome,” Fittler said on the Sunday Footy Show.

“If you see him off the field he’s the ultimate professional. I know there’s players that look after themselves but he is better than all of them.

“Getting him in the squad somewhere will be one of my priorities and also going into the future as well.”

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy endorsed Finucane as Trbojevic’s replacement.

“I couldn’t think of a better player than Dale to go in there,” Bellamy said last night.

“NSW have got some really good players in that position but I thought he was very unfortunate not to be in there originally.

“Certainly this year if anything he’s gone to greater heights in my eyes.”

The Blues are expected to announce their squad for Game II tonight.