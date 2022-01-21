The Dolphins could be set to land their sixth signing in the coming days, with a shock report suggesting the South Sydney Rabbitohs are weighing up a release for Mark Nicholls.

The NRL's newest expansion side have so far made five signings to their top 30 squad for 2023, which will be their first season in the competition.

Melbourne Storm prop Jesse Bromwich was the latest name added to the list on Friday afternoon, joining teammate Felise Kaufusi, Parramatta Eels forward Ray Stone, Brisbane Broncos outside back Jamayne Isaako and little-known Valynce Te Whare.

Triple M's Ben Dobbin first reported the news on Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Great day for the @dolphinsnrl - They get another player . Mark Nicholls to leave @SSFCRABBITOHS at the end of season 2022 for a two-year deal with the Dolphins.

Wayne gets his GOAT and secures a great clubman.More to come @RushHourBris @TripleM_NRL @9NewsQueensland — Ben Dobbin (@MyMateDobbo) January 21, 2022

Mark Nicholls only re-signed with the Rabbitohs late in 2021 on a new two-year deal, which is due to see him remain at Redfern until the end of the 2023 season.

The prop, who captained the Rabbitohs in Round 25 when a majority of stars were being rested ahead of the finals, became a mainstay in Wayne Bennett's starting side towards the back end of the year and is believed to have a close relationship with the super coach.

Bennett made something of a promise not to ran-sack the Rabbitohs following his departure, however, it's understood South Sydney are willing to give him a release from the final year of his deal.

Correct! @SSFCRABBITOHS have given him a release at the end of the year . Done Deal — Ben Dobbin (@MyMateDobbo) January 21, 2022

Should the move go through, Nicholls would likely team up with Bromwich as the staring props for the expansion club, pending any further offers to big-name front-rowers, although, given the Redcliffe-based outfit have already missed Christian Welch and Patrick Carrigan, that seems somewhat unlikely.