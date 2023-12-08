The Māori All Stars have confirmed Adam Blair will take over as the new head coach for the 2024 game.

In doing so, he will become the first person to both play and coach in the fixture, with the proud Māori man having represented the team in 2019 and 2020 where he also served as captain.

A veteran of 51 Tests for his nation as well, Blair hung up the boots to his professional career at the end of 2020, having played 331 games across his time with the Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors.

It comes after he was assistant to Ben Gardiner last year - the Penrith Panthers assistant is unavailable this year as he helps Penrith in their quest to win the World Club Challenge on the road in England.

Blair's assistant coaching role for the Māori team last year has been backed up by roles in the junior pathways at the Warriors, where he was also named head coach of the SG Ball team.

Blair told NRL.com that he was ready for the opportunity.

"Over the years with the All Stars I have seen coaches like David Kidwell and Stacey Jones be able to create a space where people can come in and feel part of it," Blair told the publication.

"The main thing for me is to make sure I ride on the back of what has already been created, but at the same time add my little flavour to it.

"I want to thank Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Rugby League for giving me this opportunity; it's a role that I hold in the highest regard.

"I went into camp this year as an assistant coach and felt the same feelings as I did my first time as a player.

"This is an opportunity for me to make sure we all make the most of the week embracing our culture, but also understanding that our game is based on results."

Blair confirmed this would not be a one and done role, instead, saying he wants to be in the role for as long as the All Stars game is going.

The All Stars game - against the Australian Indigenous side - will be played on Friday, February 16 in Townsville with kick-off set for 8:10pm (AEDT) - 7:10pm (AEST).