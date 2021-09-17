Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has admitted Joseph Manu is still unlikely to return this season, even if the club progress to the grand final.

The update from the super coach, who has managed to steer his injury-riddled team to a fifth-place finish, followed by a nail-biting victory over the Gold Coast Titans in last weekend's elimination final, comes following Manu making a shock return to training this week.

Images surfaced of Manu training, who had his season wiped out after suffering a fractured cheek during the Round 24 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The fractured cheek was a result of a sickening high tackle from Latrell Mitchell, which also ended the South Sydney fullback's season, with a six-match suspension handed down.

Robinson said that while Manu was able to return to training in some capacity, the face wasn't back to normal yet.

"He puts on weight easily, Joey, so we need to get him out there running. The beautiful man is slightly less beautiful," Robinson joked.

"He is keeping fit and healthy, and the face is getting back down. It's not completely normal yet, but it's getting there and it's good to get him back out there and get him training again at least in some form."

When pressed though on whether Manu had a chance of returning this season though, the coach was blunt in his assessment.

"No it's pretty bad that injury, so, yeah, it's good having him around," the coach told the media following the club's captains run on Thursday.

The Roosters injury crisis has slowly worsened throughout the season, however, with the return of Matt Ikuvalu and Josh Morris in the past fortnight, the situation has improved at the Roosters in the outside backs.

They will take on the Manly Sea Eagles in a sudden-death semi-final on Friday evening.