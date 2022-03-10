NRL Rd 5 - Bulldogs v Roosters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 15: Joseph Manu of the Roosters evades the tackle of Morgan Harper of the Bulldogs during the round five NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Sydney Roosters at Bankwest Stadium on June 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Roosters superstar centre Joseph Manu has apparently been given the green light to roam ahead of his return from injury and the club's season opener this Saturday.

Manu, who has been sidelined with a fractured cheek after a Round 24 high-tackle hit from the Rabbitohs Latrell Mitchell, is set to make a start this weekend against the Newcastle Knights.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Referee Ashley Klein speaks with Joseph Manu of the Roosters after receiving a high tackle from Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs during the round 24 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on August 27, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

With a wealth of talent, athleticism and speed Manu truly is positionless, having played centre, fullback, five-eighth and wing in his professional career.

This has led to the revelation that we could get a completely unshackled Manu on Saturday, with permission to roam on the offensive end as he pleases.

This is much like how Tom Trbojevic has played throughout his career, particularly during his stint with the New South Wales State of Origin team in 2021.

NSW v QLD - State Of Origin: Game 1
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Tom Trbojevic of the Blues and Nathan Cleary of the Blues celebrate after scoring a try during game one of the 2021 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

“I’ll play that roaming role. We’ve played around with it for a few years now even before Tommy,” Manu told Fox Sports.

“But once I saw Tommy hit that role I really enjoyed how he played, he was awesome in those Origins.

“It helped me out a bit seeing how you can still play your style of footy in any position.

“I think that’s the way the game’s sort of going with the style it’s played now.

“The way it’s heading you play how you play and it doesn’t matter what position you are.

“For me I’ve played a few positions and I’ll play wherever. I just want to play my style of footy wherever I am.”

This type of free-flowing offensive strategy is only reserved for those playing centre that deserves the ball in their hands not just within the flow of a backline move.

Allowing Manu to play a secondary fullback to James Tedesco will have him out in space and give him the ability to dictate more as the ball is pushed towards his side of the field.

Manu was also recently re-signed by the Roosters during the off-season, extending his stay at the club until the end of 2024.

