Roosters superstar centre Joseph Manu has apparently been given the green light to roam ahead of his return from injury and the club's season opener this Saturday.

Manu, who has been sidelined with a fractured cheek after a Round 24 high-tackle hit from the Rabbitohs Latrell Mitchell, is set to make a start this weekend against the Newcastle Knights.

With a wealth of talent, athleticism and speed Manu truly is positionless, having played centre, fullback, five-eighth and wing in his professional career.

This has led to the revelation that we could get a completely unshackled Manu on Saturday, with permission to roam on the offensive end as he pleases.

This is much like how Tom Trbojevic has played throughout his career, particularly during his stint with the New South Wales State of Origin team in 2021.

“I’ll play that roaming role. We’ve played around with it for a few years now even before Tommy,” Manu told Fox Sports.

“But once I saw Tommy hit that role I really enjoyed how he played, he was awesome in those Origins.

“It helped me out a bit seeing how you can still play your style of footy in any position.

“I think that’s the way the game’s sort of going with the style it’s played now.

“The way it’s heading you play how you play and it doesn’t matter what position you are.

“For me I’ve played a few positions and I’ll play wherever. I just want to play my style of footy wherever I am.”

This type of free-flowing offensive strategy is only reserved for those playing centre that deserves the ball in their hands not just within the flow of a backline move.

Allowing Manu to play a secondary fullback to James Tedesco will have him out in space and give him the ability to dictate more as the ball is pushed towards his side of the field.

Manu was also recently re-signed by the Roosters during the off-season, extending his stay at the club until the end of 2024.