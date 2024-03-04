Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Kiwis star has admitted he is likely to leave the Sydney Roosters at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

While the Roosters through coach Trent Robinson have always expressed confidence in retaining Manu, it has been rumoured in recent weeks and months that the star centre will move around the world to play the 15-man game next year.

It's understood his management have been in discussion with clubs in France and Japan, and while the money would outweigh what the Roosters could pay him, it may not outweigh what another NRL club - like the St George Illawarra Dragons who have confirmed an approach for Manu - could.

Despite that, Manu admitted to The Sydney Morning Herald after the Roosters' season-opening win in Las Vegas against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday (Australian time) that he is likely to leave the sport, but didn't go as far as to confirm his exit.

“Most probably,” Manu said.

"You never know what happens, so I don't really want to confirm anything. I'm still deciding a lot of those things. Still in the middle of sorting things out. But Robbo (coach Trent Robinson) has been awesome.

“He's been open-minded and he just wants the best for myself. I just want the best for myself, my family and the Roosters too. I'm not too sure just yet. Hopefully I can get some things in place but it's still up in the air. I just want to knock it on the head and then just get into the season.”

While Manu could earn seven figures at other NRL clubs, as well as the number one jersey, he has previously made comments about never wanting to play against the Roosters.

That would mean that the centre who wants to play fullback is stuck in the three-quarters until James Tedesco retires.

Based on last year's form, that was looking closer by the match, but Tedesco's performance against the Broncos in Las Vegas suggests otherwise.

Tedesco has previously admitted he is open to a move into the halves given the Roosters' options at the back, but that also seems off the table now given Luke Keary has re-signed until at least the end of 2025, combined with the fact Sam Walker is now locked into the seven jersey.

Manu, regardless, said it was time for a new challenge.

“I just love the challenge of being uncomfortable,” he said.

“I really feel like that's where you grow as a person and player, being challenged. Not that I'm not being challenged here. But it's been a while since I've been here. I've been rusted into the spot for a while. Just learning a whole new game, maybe. Just something different and also experience as well.”

The star centre will continue to hold down a spot in the Roosters' star-studded backline until at least the end of the 2024 campaign.