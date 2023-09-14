Manly Sea Eagles youngster Kaeo Weekes is reportedly set to tour Canberra Raiders headquarters and could be on his way to signing with the Green Machine.

A former sprint champion in athletics, Weekes has been with the Sea Eagles since the age of 14, becoming one of the more successful players to come through their Pathways Academy. His junior career journey included playing in the Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg competitions before being selected into the club's development squad in 2021.

Playing only three games last season, multiple injuries have seen youngster Kaeo Weekes transition from an interchange bench player to a starting five-eighth and fullback in just nine appearances throughout the current season.

It's understood that the Sea Eagles have acknowledged that there will be no place in the starting 17 for Weekes next season, and given he is off-contract at the club, he is unlikely to remain at the club.

The Canberra Raiders have been linked to him as they look to replace Jack Wighton in the number six jersey. The are also likely to lose Matt Frawley for next season meaning they will be short in their halves depth.

“Canberra's been on the market for a five-eighth. I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that they are talking to Kaeo Weekes, a young kid at Manly. He's played a bit of fullback there,” Brent Read said on Triple M.

“I believe he's going down to Canberra this week to tour the facilities and meet with Ricky.

"If things go well, I reckon it's only a matter of time before they announce that Manly have let Weekes go and he signs with the Raiders.

"He'll be the short-priced favourite to start next season at five-eighth for Canberra.”

“I don't think we've seen the best of him yet. There's big wraps on him; he's a really talented junior footballer. He's had a little bit of taste of first grade.

"He hasn't really grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. But I think Canberra is pretty optimistic that he can resolve one of their big issues heading into next season, which is that No. 6 jersey. I think Kaeo will be the man to fill that void next season.”

