Manly Sea Eagles winger Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega has taken an early guilty plea after being charged by the Match Review Committee on Friday night.

Tuaimalo Vaega was charged after a tackle on Melbourne Storm playmaker Cameron Munster.

The verdict found that it was a Grade 2 Shoulder Charge.

Since the outside-back has taken the early guilty plea he will only miss the next two games against the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans.

Being awarded his debut last season against the Canberra Raiders in Round 18, he made his season debut last Friday.

During this, he made eight tackles and ran 101 running metres which included one tackle bust.