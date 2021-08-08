The Manly Sea Eagles are set to be without prop Toafofoa Sipley for at least a week after he was charged for a crusher tackle by the match review committee.

The prop was put on report in the 12th minute of the Sea Eagles' loss to the Melbourne Storm on Saturday evening for a crusher tackle on Dale Finucane.

Finucane was able to continue in the game, however, Sipley faces a penalty which will rub him out of one game.

If he elects to head to the judiciary and fight the charge, Sipley could be in line to miss two games.

It comes at a horrific time for the Sea Eagles, with a must-win game against the struggling Parramatta Eels next week. It's a contest which could determine who finishes in the top four and is granted the all-important double chance come finals time.

The Sea Eagles are currently two points out of the top four, behind both the Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters, who are both equal on points.

If Sipley elects to take the early guilty plea, or fights and loses, it'll create major headaches for the Sea Eagles.

Taniela Paseka looked to go down with an ankle injury during the clash and may not be available, which could bring Josh Aloiai into the starting 13 at prop, with two of Cade Cust, Curtis Sironen and Kurt De Luis to then join the interchange bench.

There were no other charges which have been handed down from the Melbourne-Manly contest.