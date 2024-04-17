The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an injury update on Ben Trbojevic and Toafofoa Sipley after the two sustained injuries last weekend.

Ruled out of the club's Round 7 clash against the Gold Coast Titans and former coach Des Hasler this weekend, Trbojevic injured his hamstring against the New Zealand Warriors, while Sipley sustained an MCL injury.

Chris Bailey, the club's Head Physiotherapist, confirmed that Trbojevic is "expected to be out for three weeks" and that his injury is classified as a Grade One hamstring injury.

Bailey would further state that forward Toafofoa Sipley "is getting an MRI scan today to confirm" the severity of his MCL injury and how many weeks he will approximately miss.

Prop Josh Aloiai will also miss this week's game after pleading guilty for a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge on Saturday following an incident on halfback Shaun Johnson.

Despite the duo being injured, Reuben Garrick, Nathan Brown, Matt Lodge, and Jason Saab have all returned for this week's game.

“Reuben Garrick (concussion) and Nathan Brown (knee) will also come back as well, so we get a few troops back next week,'' Seibold said on the weekend.

“It looks like three or four guys in, three or four guys out.

“It's really (good) timing that these guys are back healthy and are available for selection.”