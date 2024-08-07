The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an official injury update on five of their players ahead of their match against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

In their weekly update, the club's Head Physiotherapist, Chris Bailey, provided an injury update and return timeline for Josh Aloiai, Tolutau Kouka, Aaron Schoupp, Matthew Lodge and Jake Arthur.

Injuring himself against the Sydney Roosters in Round 21, Aloiai (knee) continues to recover and "is currently rehabbing on field and in the gym with plans to return next week" against the New Zealand Warriors.

Bailey also confirmed that Koula (knee) could return either next week against the Warriors or the following weekend, having returned to team training this week.

While Aloiai and Koula are close to returning in the coming week, it isn't good news for outside back Aaron Schoupp (shoulder) as he is set to miss the remainder of the season having undergone successful surgery last week.

According to Bailey, front-rower Matthew Lodge (bicep) also continues to integrate into team skills and contract training, but no return timeline has been set at this stage.

Back-up playmaker Jake Arthur (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the season - sidelined for the next four months - as he remains in a moon boot after undergoing successful surgery to stabilise a stress fracture in his left foot.