The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an update on the injured trio of Matthew Lodge, Lachlan Croker, and Tom Trbojevic as they prepare to face the Melbourne Storm.

Heading into Round 12 this week, the club has confirmed that Matthew Lodge underwent successful surgery on Tuesday for a bicep repair.

However, he is expected to return to the field after 12 weeks post surgery, meaning he will be out for nearly the remainder of the season.

NRL Head Physiotherapist Chris Bailey has also confirmed that there is no return date at the moment for hooker Lachlan Croker. Initially having sustained a concussion, he has now injured his neck, following the original concussion in Round 9.

Bailey would also confirm that fullback Tom Trbojevic (hamstring) has started rehab as he attempt to return back to the field after sustaining a hamstring injury in Round 10 against The Dolphins.