Manly youngster Sean Keppie has re-signed with the club for a further three seasons, per sea eagles.com.au.

The impressive prop has played a dozen matches for the Sea Eagles in 2020 and has flourished in his role and will remain at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the club in round 25 last season and has capped a total of 15 games since joining Manly.

“It is a great feeling to have re-signed for a further three seasons,’’ Keppie said.

“I am very fortunate to be in a position to be able to continue to learn from experienced international front-rowers in Martin Taupau and Addin Fonua-Blake.

“There are some exciting times ahead for the Sea Eagles and I can’t wait to be a part of it under an experienced Coach in Des Hasler.”