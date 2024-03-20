As he slowly recovers from injury, Matt Lodge has revealed that a young Manly Sea Eagles is impressing him and his club teammates.

The player whom Lodge has named is 19-year-old youngster Lehi Hopoate.

The latest member of the famous 'Hopoate Family' to earn an NRL contract, Lehi is the son of John Hopoate and younger brother of Will Hopoate, Jamil Hopoate and Albert Hopoate.

A fullback and centre, Hopoate has been playing in the NSW Cup for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles and is considered a future NRL-calibre prospect.

"I'm sure his stud fee would be high, big Hoppa," Lodge told Wide World of Sports.

"Lehi is a special player, an exciting talent who has definitely got a bright future.

"He forced his way over to Vegas and jumped a few people there - I'm sure it won't be long until people see him out there in first grade."

"He's got a lot of time on his side," Lodge added.

"We'll all look after him and help him get to where the team needs him. He went really well all preseason and he's a very fast kid.

"Growing up in that family, he's a natural footy player who makes things look easy. And most importantly he's a really nice, good kid."

At the end of last year, it was confirmed that Hopoate agreed to a three-year contract with the club, which will see him progress to the club's Top 30 roster for the 2026 season.

Rising through the club's ranks since the age of 12, Hopoate was a key figure in the club's undefeated Harold Matthews Cup Premiership winning team in 2021 before later becoming the captain of the team.

Before being promoted to the Jersey Flegg Cup, he would maintain the captain role this year but for the club's SG Ball team. Able to cover multiple backline positions, he has primarily been used at fullback.

"They took him to to Vegas for experience, which was good for him, the baby," his father. John Hopoate added.

"He's progressing a lot faster than what everyone thought he would, so hopefully he'll get a chance this year."