The Manly Sea Eagles have officially re-signed forward Taniela Paseka to a two-year extension.

Paseka was already contracted to the Sea Eagles until the end of 2024, so his new deal will take him through at the club until the end of 2026.

The towering prop has been in excellent form this year, starting in 16 games for Anthony Seibold's side, who were looking for young players to stand up after allowing Martin Taupau to leave over the off-season.

Paseka has played more than 40 minutes in the middle third during each game for the Sea Eagles and, to date, is averaging 146 metres per contest, tackling at almost 93 per cent, and has added 31 tackle breaks and 17 offloads.

He will likely go past 100 games for the Sea Eagles since his debut in 2018, and the new deal should allow him to pass 150.

Coach Seibold said Paseka's form had been the most consistent of his career to date.

“This has been Taniela's most consistent year of NRL with him being our starting front-rower all season,'' Seibold said in a club statement.

“He has closed the gap between his best and his worst games.

“I think by giving him some responsibility as that starting front-rower, he has done a really great job being a more consistent footy player and that comes down to his preparation, which has been good each week.

“Taniela is well settled here at Manly and his best footy is in front of him over the next couple of years.”