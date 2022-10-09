The speculation surrounding the future of Manly's 2023 make-up refuses to die down, with the latest reports suggesting the club has former NSW Blues, City Origin and Indigenous All Stars coach Laurie Daley in its sights to come on board for the next season – but not in a coaching role.

The Daily Telegraph reports that conversations have already begun between Daley and the club, who are hoping to bring him on board as a consultant.

It's been reported that Daley and Manly chief Tony Mestrov have already held preliminary talks, with the same publication repeatedly suggesting that current Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler will likely be unemployed by the end of the week.

The club has already earmarked former South Sydney and Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold as his replacement in 2024, with a plan to bring him in next season to work with Hasler.

But if Hasler does decide to depart that plan will accelerate, putting Seibold in the head role immediately.

There are still a number of hurdles for Daley to overcome before he can join the club, including getting his hands on a proper job description as well as gaining the support of his employer, Sky Sports radio, given their alignment with a rival betting agency to Manly.

The last issue in particular has created issues in the past, with Daley – a current Kangaroos selector - blocked from joining the Tigers in 2019 due to his links to the betting industry.