Manly Sea Eagles club legend and premiership winner Brett Stewart has returned to the club in his job as a mentor after pleading guilty to cocaine possession.

Out of the game for some time, Stewart found himself at the centre of headlines earlier this year after he was found guilty of cocaine possession in May- however, no conviction was recorded.

Previously acting as a mentor to the outside backs at the club, News Corp has reported that he has returned to the role after being spotted sitting on the interchange bench when the club took on the North Queensland Cowboys last weekend.

Stewart, who played 223 games for the Sea Eagles, is one of the best players the club has ever produced. Playing eight State of Origin games, Stewart was part of two premiership victories for the club during his career before retiring at the end of 2017. Since his retirement, he has worked in a part-time coaching role since 2019 for the club. It is understood by News Corp that the club continued to offer the former fullback support after his arrest.

“Just before 7pm (on March 10), officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command were conducting patrols of the Manly area, when they spoke to a 38-year-old man,” a NSW Police spokesman said in April when he was charged with the offence.

“During a search of the man, they allegedly located cocaine.

"He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug."