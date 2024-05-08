The Manly Sea Eagles have provided a status update on Lachlan Croker, Nathan Brown, and Ben Trbojevic ahead of their Round 10 clash this week.

Of the three players, Lachlan Croker and Nathan Brown will be unavailable this week due to injury, while Ben Trbojevic will return to the field after spending time on the sidelines.

Croker sustained a concussion last week against the Canberra Raiders and will work through the mandatory NRL concussion protocols, according to their NRL Head Physiotherapist, Chris Bailey.

Bailey also revealed that lock Nathan Brown will be unavailable for this Thursday evening after sustaining a mild hip flexor injury.

It is understood that the club expect him to recover quickly and could return as soon as next week.

Whilst Croker and Brown will be absent for the Manly Sea Eagles this week, Ben Trbojevic has returned to full training with the team and has been selected to play on Thursday against The Dolphins.