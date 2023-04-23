A post-game fracas in the Campbelltown Sports Stadium tunnel led to Manly forward Josh Aloiai and Wests Tigers playmaker Brandon Wakeham needing to be separated an hour after the Sea Eagles' six-point Round 8 win.

The match between the Sea Eagles and Tigers was already fiery throughout the 80 minutes of play, with players from both sides involved in a melee during the second half.

A pair of on-field incidents broke out after tries for both sides, with Wakeham reportedly taunting a young Sea Eagle after Starford To'a's 63rd-minute try, before the Sea Eagles retaliated through a Jason Saab match-winning try.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, taunts from Wakeham toward Manly rookie Samuela Fainu were a factor in the post-game altercation, with Aloiai remonstrating his anger toward the Tigers' five-eighth following the game.

Shortly after Wakeham had finished a post-game interview, Aloiai approached the ex-Bulldog and allegedly asked him to "come around the corner" if he wanted to "talk s**t".

It is understood Aloiai was dragged back into his club's dressing rooms soon after the pair exchanged verbal blows, before Wakeham rekindled the argument by venturing to the Manly players' rooms shortly after.

Neither club, nor the NRL, have made comment on the reported situation.

The win for Manly sees the Sea Eagles strengthen their place toward the top of the ladder, with Anthony Seibold's side sitting in second with four wins and one draw from their seven matches.

The Tigers are still chasing their maiden victory of the season, currently residing on the bottom of the ladder with seven losses from as many games.