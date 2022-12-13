Entering his eighth pre-season, Toafofoa Sipley is impressed with the amazing forward talents that are coming through the ranks of the Manly Sea Eagles.

Now one of the more experienced players in the forwards, Sipley has become a leader off and on the field. Well-respected, he is trying his best to aid in the development of the younger players at the club.

"I try my best. I'm not really much of a talker who can stand in a room and say do this and do that," Sipley told club media.

"I'm more about the one-on-one, personal chats. If anything, I try to lead by example and do my best."

The front-rower played in 19 games last season bringing energy and enthusiasm to the squad. Unfortunately, he couldn't help lead the club to the finals, as the Sea Eagles finished 11th on the table.

This season, Manly will have a different looking forward pack with the inclusions of Kelma Tuilagi and Ben Condon. Add in Josh Aloai Taniela Paseka and Jake Trbojevic, they produce one of the most feared forward packs heading into the season.

Having to rely on Trbojevic too often last season, the remaining forwards will look to ease the burden of the Australian international forward.

Speaking about the future, Sipley insists the fans and viewers should keep their eye on three forwards; Viliami Fifita, Austin Dias and Alec Tuitavake.

"Viliami Fifita has been good. He's like a sponge. He asks a lot of questions and takes in all the information passed on from the coaches and ‘old fellas' like me,'' Sipley said.

"Austin Dias has been pretty sold. He is another one to watch."

"Big 'Leks' [Alec Tuitavake] is chipping away after his knee operation. I know he wants to have a good season, so look out for him when he returns."