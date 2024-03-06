A third-generation NRL player, Zac Fulton, has left the Manly Sea Eagles, deciding to sign with a new club on a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

After one NRL game with the club and several games for their NSW Cup outfit, Fulton has signed a one-year contract - subject to international clearance - with the Bradford Bulls.

The Bulls currently compete in the RLF Championship - the second tier of the British rugby league system under the Super League.

The son of former Wests Tigers recruiter and grandson of Immortal Bob Fulton, Zac scored five tries in the NSW Cup last season, primarily playing in the second-row or lock position.

“I am very excited to be joining, Bradford is a great club and it will be good to get over there and meet the boys and get ready for the season,” said Fulton in a club statement.

“I've always known about Bradford as a club from back when I was young, winning Super League titles and such. It is an opportunity I had to jump at when they offered me the chance to come over!

“I'll give 100% in everything that I do on the field and hopefully we can have good crack at bringing success back to Bradford.”

Bradford Bulls coach Eamon O'Carroll spoke about the signing of Fulton, who was still contracted with the Manly Sea Eagles until the end of the 2024 season before deciding to leave.

“I am really pleased to bring in someone of Zac's quality, it took a while to get him here but we were really on it in terms of our communication with him, his manager and the club," he said.

“There were a few things we needed to do to get him over the line but I am happy and grateful to the club for how they went about the deal to get him in.

“Zac was fully aware of us as a club which is really pleasing, that still seems to be the case whenever we speak to players overseas, Zac isn't the first and certainly won't be the last.

“You can tell the club is still held in high regard overseas and people are fully aware of its history, Zac knows what type of club he's coming to and wants to represent it in the right way.

“We've been trying to add for a while and the recruitment drive doesn't stop now Zac is in, there are plenty of others we want to bring in and plenty of conversations being had.

“If we are lucky enough to get them in they will compliment those already in the squad and those due back after injury as well.”