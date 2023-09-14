Manly Sea Eagles forward Sean Keppie could be set to leave the club after he has been given permission to speak to rival clubs.

Although he is signed through to the 2026 season, Keppie could be squeezed out of the club due to salary cap issues as the Sea Eagles have Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans and Josh Schuster on big-money deals.

They are also expected to table a $6 million mega contract extension to lock up the services of explosive back-rower and enforcer Haumole Olakau'atu on a long-term contract.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Keppie has been given the green light to speak to rival clubs. This comes despite him being under contract at the club until the end of the 2026 season.

Reports have also emerged from News Corp, that Ben Condon, Zac Fulton, Kelma Tuilagi and Karl Lawton have all been told they will be free to leave.

The reported decision by the Sea Eagles surrounding Keppie is surprising, considering he has spent a significant amount of time this season in either the starting front row or lock position and he is signed for a further three seasons- a deal he only signed less than one year ago.

“Sean has certainly worked hard and is becoming a natural leader of our pack," Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov in a club statement at the time of his extension.

“His best years as a prop are still ahead of him, so we are very happy to have him here for the long term.

“Furthermore, Sean is highly respected for his genuine work in the community that has seen him been the club's nominee for the Ken Stephen Medal for the past two years.”