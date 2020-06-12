Star Manly duo Martin Taupau and Moses Suli look set to miss multiple weeks after sustaining injuries in the Eagles win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Taupau is expected to miss the next two weeks after leaving Thursday night’s game just eight minutes in with a dislocated thumb, while Suli could also spend time on the sideline after potentially suffering a compound fracture that will require an x-ray.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks there, Marty is possibly two weeks and Moses Suli will have an X-ray on a finger,” Manly coach Des Hasler told NRL Media.

“He might be a little bit of trouble as well, we’ll know after scans confirm that.”

In other injury news, Canberra’s Corey Horsburgh will miss the club’s Saturday night clash with the Wests Tigers with gastro.

Ryan Sutton will replace Horsburgh in the squad, while Kai O’Donnell has made it onto the extended bench.