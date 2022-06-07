The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed Karl Lawton's season is over after he suffered an ACL injury on the weekend during the clash against the New Zealand Warrors.

Lawton has suffered a wretched run on both the injury and suspension front this season.

While Lawton is on-contract until the end of 2024 and so doesn't have that side of his game to worry about yet, he suffered a concussion in Round 1 against the Penrith Panthers, before being sent off in Round 8 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs for a spear tackle on Cameron Murray.

That incident - a one-on-one tackle - cost Lawton a four-week suspension before his return against the Warriors was cut to just 18 minutes.

Coming from the field, original reports suggested the utility, who can play at both second wor and hooker, and has been very strong for the Sea Eagles this year, had suffered an ACL test.

The usually highly accurate hands on test has been proven correct, with scans confirming a full rupture, which will bring with it a nine to twelve-month recovery.

It means he could well miss the start of next season as well in a blow for Des Hasler and the Sea Eagles, who are already without champion fullback Tom Trbojevic for the remainder of the season.

Lawton's absence has been replaced by the return of Daly Cherry-Evans for this week, with Josh Schuster dropping back to the bench for an important Round 14 clash against the Wests Tigers, who will play their first game under Brett Kimmorley following the sacking of Michael Maguire on Tuesday afternoon.