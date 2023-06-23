Manly Sea Eagles centre Tolutau Koula is set to sign a three-year contract extension with the club, locking him down until 2027.

Recently linked with a code switch to rugby union, there were reports earlier this year that Rugby Australia was interested in Koula, just like Joseph Suaalii.

Whilst being a prominent rugby union junior for Newington College, he has made it clear that he wants to remain in the league code.

As reported by News Corp, the outside back is set to sign a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The talented outside-back has only appeared in 29 career games but has made a huge impression in the two seasons he has played. Scoring six tries last year, he has scored another two this season and earnt a call-up for the Tonga squad.

Surprisingly, Koula is not off-contract at the end of the year and still has 12 months left on his current deal. However, the reported extension will secure him before he hits the open market on November 1.

It is unknown how much the contract extension is worth at this point in time. The club is also set to extend the contracts of Josh Schuster - $2.5 million contract extension - Taniela Paseka, and Haumole Olakau'atu.