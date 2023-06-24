After fullback superstar Tom Trbojevic was ruled out for the season, the Sea Eagles have begun looking at the player market for fullback replacements.

Trbojevic was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Friday after undergoing scans the previous afternoon. He endured a torn pectoral muscle in the opening minutes of Game 2 of Origin.

Since his unavailability came to light, News Corp reports that Manly has already held informal talks with the NRL over using the salary cap allowances, in which they are set to be given $300,000.

“It's too early to say we've got someone on the horizon,” Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold said via News Corp.

“But if it's confirmed that the surgeon says they'll operate on Tom, then we'll look at who's available and who can fill that position.

"It's a like-for-like replacement, and there probably aren't too many (who are like Trbojevic).

“There are a number of names that we can look at, and I'm sure he (Tuivasa-Sheck) would be one of them. I don't want to be presumptuous and we want to put the support around Tom.”

Kaeo Weekes is slated to be the starting fullback against Melbourne this week, but Anthony Seibold could make a last-minute reshuffle with Reuben Garrick moving from the centres into the fullback position.

Out of favour Wests Tigers fullback Daine Laurie and Canberra Raiders flyer Xavier Savage have been linked to the club, as well as 2018 Dally M Medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who will return back to the NRL in 2024 for the Warriors.

While unlikely, the inclusion of Tuivasa-Sheck would be a major boost for Manly as they close in on a top-eight spot with the finals heading around the corner.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck is still under contract with New Zealand rugby union and will be unlikely to consider a short-term stint with the club.