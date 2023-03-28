Manly back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu is expected to have his early form rewarded as he gets in line for an immediate huge payday.

Despite being contracted until the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Sea Eagles are hoping to reward him for his current form.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald it will see him receive a contract upgrade once the swap deal with Aaron Woods and the Dragons goes through.

In receiving from Woods from the Dragons, the Sea Eagles have decided to swap over Viliami Fifita and Alec Tuitavake, who will both join the Dragons.

This will free up money in the Sea Eagles' salary cap, which will be gifted to Olakau'atu.

In the first three rounds for the Sea Eagles, the Tongan international has been one of the club's standout players.

This has seen him earnt praise from many critics and put his hand up for State of Origin selection for the New South Wales Blues.

So far this season, Olakau'atu has scored three tries, averaged 135 running metre per game and made 68 tackles at a 94.4% efficiency rate.

When Aaron Woods joins the team he is likely to be more of a locker room leader.

Joining the likes of Jake Trbojevic, Josh Aloiai, Taniela Paseka, Sean Keppie and Toafofoa Sipley he could get some gametime off the bench but is highly unlikely to start.

The Sea Eagles will face the Newcastle Knights on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their one-point defeat against the Rabbitohs.