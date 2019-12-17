Manly’s Manase Fainu likely won’t face trial until the middle of the 2020 NRL season for allegedly stabbing a man at a Sydney Mormon church dance, reports Fox Sports.

The hooker has pleaded not guilty to several charges and could not attend court on Monday as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

His alleged 24-year old victim was found at the Wattle Grove party with a punctured lung after being stabbed.

Fainu’s bail conditions require him to report daily to police and he is only allowed to leave home in the company of his parents, while attending Sea Eagles training, medical and legal appointments is also permitted.

The matter will return to court on February 3.

Fainu remains stood down under the NRL’s no-fault stand down policy.