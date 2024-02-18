The reigning Super League Man of Steel winner has stated that he sees a return to the NRL on the card in the new future.

Set to compete against the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge next weekend, Bevan French has stressed that his current goal is to return back to the NRL.

Off-contract at the end of the season, French is in career-best form, having led the Wigan Warriors to triumph over all the other Super League teams to take home the title and put an end to the St Helens RLFC dynasty - four Grand Final wins in four years.

Speaking on the World Club Challenge fixture against the Panthers, French insinuated that he is looking to return to Australia.

“I came over here with the goal of wanting to get back to the NRL one day", French said via NRL.com.

“It's important, you've got to - I guess - pick the right timing as well. If you do go back, it's sort of your last shot so everything's got to fall into place, the way you want it to, to be able to do that.

“It's a great opportunity to test yourself against an NRL premiership team.

“That's not to say it's … I'll probably be more impressed with myself if I stay level-headed and consistent and not get a rush of blood because it's a NRL premiership-winning team."

Leaving the Parramatta Eels at the end of the 2018 season with 47 games and 140 points under his belt, French has been previously linked with a return to Australia.

It was understood that he was extremely close to signing with the Newcastle Knights in 2022 on a two-year contract but decided to stay with Wigan until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Only 28 years old, it is highly likely that French could make his way back to the NRL, especially when his contract expires at the end of next season, due to his skill and ability to play at fullback, on the wing or in the halves.

“There were things I wanted to tick off here - personal goals, team goals,” he added.

“We were yet to win a premiership. It felt like I owed them one. I definitely wanted to get that out of the way.”