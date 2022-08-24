After an impressive debut season in the NRL, it’s believed the Brisbane Broncos may have a fight on their hands to retain the services of young five-eighth Ezra Mam, with a number of clubs said to be monitoring the 19-year-old.

The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield said on NRL360 that there were multiple Sydney clubs keeping tabs on the talented youngster, who is contracted to Brisbane until the end of 2024.

“There are a number of Sydney-based clubs interested in him,” Rothfield said.

“We’re talking long-term deals. He’s an excitement machine – give him a little bit more experience and another good off-season and he could be anything.”

Fellow panellist and Cameron Munster’s current manager Braith Anasta went further, claiming Mam has the potential to play in the NRL for over a decade.

“I’m a huge fan of Ezra Mam. He didn’t have his best game last week, but with his debut this year and the way he’s played, he’s a special talent. He’s a special kid and he’s a 10-year player,” said Anasta.

“He’s got X-factor. He can break a game open. He has slick, fast feet and he’s a special talent.”

The praise comes despite Mam being scrutinised for some poor defensive efforts in the heavy loss to Melbourne last week, with Mam and Adam Reynolds combining for 14 of the Broncos’ staggering 52 missed tackles in the loss.

Mam had the bulk of those as he was constantly isolated and run at by in-form Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

“I’ll back him,” Broncos coach Kevin Walters told NewsCorp.

“I know he can tackle, we’ve seen it in games. I’m backing him 100 per cent.

“To be fair to Ezra, Nelson has done that to a lot of players in his time. Whether he’s playing through the middle or on an edge, he’s been quite damaging. He’s a big unit and hard to handle.

“It’s all about gaining experience for Ezra – it’s the first time he’s played against someone that’s 125kg.”

Mam will face a similar test against the Eels this weekend, with 123kg Origin prop Junior Paulo sure to run at him all night after last week’s struggles.