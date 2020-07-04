James Maloney has stated he is better off remaining in France than returning to help struggling NRL clubs such as Brisbane, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

The former Penrith Panther denied reports of a potential move home after it was suggested the 34-year-old could leave Catalans just one year into his three-year deal with the club.

Several NRL sides who find themselves behind the eight ball in 2020 are believed to be interested in Maloney, as a number of Super League outfits such as the French side find themselves under financial strains due to COVID-19.

League great Andrew Johns mentioned on the Freddy And The Eighth podcast that a move to Brisbane may be the best fit for Maloney if he is to return to the NRL.

“They need someone who doesn’t care, and he’s great around the club because he’s just ‘James’ every day, even if you’re winning or losing, he just turns up,” Brad Fittler added. “They need someone like that.”

Maloney’s response to a return home has left a number of NRL sides disheartened after stating there was “no chance” of returning.

“I’m living the dream over here,” Maloney said. “There’s nothing any club could do to get me back there. I’m as happy as Larry. “I was always comfortable when I made the decision that I was ready to go and that there would be no regrets.

“I woke up a few mornings ago and I had mates messaging me saying, ‘I’m not sure if it’s true you’re coming back because you look like you’re loving it over there’.

“I’m not sure where the talk has come from. It was also suggested the club may have been struggling, but we’ve actually been one of the luckier clubs over here because we’ve lost less than the NRL and other Super League teams with the French government [topping up] our contracts.”

The Super League is set to resume on August 2, with Maloney and Catalans set to return to training next week in preparation. The club have missed a number of fixtures and will be looking to play 20 games across 16 weeks.