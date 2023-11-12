Rugby league great and Kangaroos coach has had enough, calling for more Australian international fixtures to be played in Sydney.

It comes following the Pacific Championships where the Kangaroos played two test matches in Australia, one in Townsville while the other was played in AFL heartland Melbourne.

The meaning behind the decisions on where test matches are played is unknown, whether it's to grow the game or increase its presence in other areas Meninga doesn't care.

“We want to play in Sydney,” Meninga told The Daily Telegraph.

“We have some great stadia here. It's not for me to make any judgements on.

“We have to propagate the game in New Zealand and [the] Pacific. But we have to be loyal to our followers which is Sydney. It's a balancing act.

“Hopefully next year we can get some games in Sydney.”

The last time the Kangaroos played in Sydney was in 2019 when CommBank Stadium hosted the World Cup Nines.