The Canterbury Bulldogs long-rumoured signing of Siosiua Taukeiaho seems to be all but official after Reed Mahoney let his name slip in a recent interview.

The Bulldogs have been linked to Taukeiaho, who had requested a release from the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League earlier this year, for months.

But as November rolls around and the club hits the ground running for pre-season, there has been no confirmation from the Belmore-based outfit or their all too happy to speak on social media about the club director of football Phil Gould over his signing.

It led to speculation that there had been substantial blockages in signing the former Roosters' premiership-winning player, with a Sydney Morning Herald report last week even claiming the release hadn't officially been granted by the Catalans club despite the fact they had all but agreed to it at the time of the original request.

In an interview with News Corp though, Mahoney, talking about the club's recruits for 2024, included Taukeiaho's name.

“I've liked the look of all of them,'' Mahoney said in one part.

“Our biggest one is Stephen Crichton, who is alongside the biggest recruits of the Bulldogs in a long time.

“I know he'll come in and buy-in straight away. He's obviously got a strong relationship with Ciro (Ciraldo).

“But you add Josh Curran, (Siosiua) Taukeiaho, (Blake) Taaffe, (Jaemon) Salmon, they all come from great clubs that have been successful, but are all good people and that is what we are about here at the Dogs."

It's unclear whether Taukeiaho is currently in Australia or still in the south of France, given, without official confirmation of his release, he could still be contracted to Catalans.

His signing is a crucial one for the Bulldogs, who are desperate to turn things around in their second season under Cameron Ciraldo.

Canterbury finished in the bottom four in 2023 during their first season under Ciraldo despite an off-season spending spree, but have more changes ahead in 2024, with Taukeiaho likely an immediate replacement for Luke Thompson, who heads back to the Super League after an injury-hit stint in the NRL.