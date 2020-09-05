Under-fire Wests coach Michael Maguire could just be the best factor in keeping Harry Grant at the Tigers in 2021, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

Grant will return to Melbourne in the off-season in hope of taking over as the Storm’s No.9, but with Cameron Smith’s playing future still up in the air, the exciting youngster could make a return back to New South Wales.

Both Grant and Brandon Smith will be fighting for starting honours in 2021, but with Melbourne’s captain remaining a chance to play on too, Grant could remain in the Tigers’ future pans thanks to Maguire.

The Tigers will have cash to spend in the upcoming postseason, with $1 million remaining in their budget for five names.

Wests have their sights set on another Storm playmaker in Josh Addo-Carr, but will hold out to see if Grant remains out of favour in Melbourne.

Reports of Maguire’s tough training methods are believed to have stirred some of the playing group, but with Grant previously following the instructions of fierce leader Craig Bellamy, any task was going to be welcomed.

Grant had previously mentioned he had been on the end of a spray by Bellamy during Jonathan Thurston and Cameron Smith’s testimonial match, a game with no premiership points up for grabs.

Many around the Tigers camp have lauded Grant’s mental strength as he continues to grow under Maguire.

The Tigers coach was quick to applaud Grant’s leadership when speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald last week.

“I’ve just loved Harry’s professionalism with everything he does,” he said.

“He’s a guy who does what’s needed to be at his best for 80 minutes, and he’s someone who is always looking to improve. That’s why he works so hard.”