New South Wales Blues coach Michael Maguire has revealed Mitch Barnett's performance on the weekend, as well as his ability to play in the middle third of the park, are the reasons behind his unforced change on the bench for Game 3 in Brisbane.

The Blues, who are coming into the decider off a record-setting first half in Origin 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where they led by 34 points at the break and went on to win, have only made two changes for the decider.

One of those was forced due to a foot injury for Latrell Mitchell, with the Blues able to welcome back last year's Game 3 debutant Bradman Best back into the side.

The change of Barnett for Olakau'atu raised eyebrows though, even given the later's mild involvement and production over the first two games of this year's series.

Maguire said Barnett has shown what the jersey means to him.

"That commitment, he's shown what the jersey means to him. Chatting to Mitch, it's pretty exciting being able to debut someone like that," Maguire said during a press conference on Monday morning.

He also confirmed Barnett will be used in a middle forward capacity, allowing starting second-rower Liam Martin to play on the edge for the entirety of the decider.

"I think either player, Haumole or Mitch, both are great players, but I think Mitch Barnett has earnt his opportunities and that'll allow Liam Martin to stay on the edge," Maguire added.

"For Haumole, he keeps working hard, and as he said it's all about the team and what's best for the team.

"He'll come in and train and be ready if needed."

Game 3 will be played on July 17.