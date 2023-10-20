Recalled New Zealand Kiwis five-eighth Kieran Foran has backed Michael Maguire to be able to juggle three jobs next year.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers head coach, who is in charge of the New Zealand side, moved to the Canberra Raiders in 2023 where he became an assistant coach under Ricky Stuart in the nation's capital.

While Maguire will continue those two roles into next year, the ex-premiership winning coach has also now been linked with taking over the New South Wales Blues.

It's believed he has agreed to the role although nothing will be formally announced until the end of the ongoing Pacific Championships, with the Kiwis to take on Samoa this weekend and Australia next weekend before a potential final in Hamilton on the first Sunday in November.

Some concerns have been raised regarding Maguire holding a club role combined with an Origin one, and it's unclear whether the Raiders would accept the change, but Foran told SEN Radio that the coach could handle it.

“Madge (Maguire) is a really, really dedicated coach,” Foran told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“He is someone who I admire a hell of a lot.

“If there's anyone that could juggle both jobs, a guy like Madge could do it.

“One thing I do know is that he throws absolutely everything into each individual role and he's a competitor.

“He wants to coach at the highest of highs and he would see it as a challenge that he would be up for, to do both roles.

“He wouldn't want to say no to any job that is offered to him. He wants to grab it and win.”

Maguire's ability to juggle the roles will likely hinge on whether the NSWRL, as reported, trim the Blues' head coaching role to a part-time one.

During Fittler's tenure, it was a full-time job also focusing on pathways within the NSWRL.